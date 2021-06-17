Watch
Police identify 17-year-old fatally shot on Jolly Road

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 12:08 PM, Jun 17, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police have identified the teenager who died after a Wednesday morning shooting in the 2900 block of East Jolly Road as 17-year-old Jemaris Leek Jr.

Police say they arrived at the location at around 12:45 a.m. and found Leek with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries.

Leek is listed as an Everett High School football player on the website MaxPreps.

Leek was the second student-athlete that Everett lost to gun violence this week. On Monday, 16-year-old Marshawn Beard, another Everett football player, died after being shot near Rotary Park early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-6817.

