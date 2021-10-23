Police ID man who died after shooting, crash on Lansing's south side and release photos of suspects

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being shot and crashing his truck Friday on Lansing's south side as Noah Daniel Sisung of Holt.

Polce have determined that the shooting happened on Lyncott Drive at Kendon Drive and have released photos of two suspects believed to be involved in hopes that someone will recognize their clothing. Both appear to be young males.

Courtesy photo A suspect in the shooting of Noah Daniel Sisung



Lansing police officer were dispatched to the south side of Lansing shortly after noon on a report of a pickup truck that had left the roadway and struck a tree near near South Pennsylvania Avenue and Kendon Drive, police said. Sisung, the driver, was unresponsive.

Officers began administering first aid at the scene. After paramedics took, they discovered Sisung also had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Courtesy photo A suspect in the shooting of Noah Daniel Sisung



Anyone with information on the homicide is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-7867, Detective Martha McGonegal at (517) 483-4823, Detective Sergeant Rick Thomas at (517) 483-6847 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.

