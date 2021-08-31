Police ID body found in the Red Cedar River on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — The body found in the Red Cedar River on Sunday belonged to 60-year-old Dale Wayne Brown, Lansing Township Police said.

The Lansing Township Police and Fire Department was called out to the Red Cedar River near the 500 Block of South Clippert Street on Sunday at around 6:14 p.m. after a kayaker saw a man's body in the river.

An autopsy was performed and the man was identified as Brown, who police said had no known address.

No immediate signs of foul play were discovered.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Randy Volosky with the Lansing Township Police Department at voloskyr@lansingtownship.org or by calling 517-999-1291.

