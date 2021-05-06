Police: Death of man burned in Lansing townhouse fire appears to be a homicide

LANSING, Mich. — New evidence indictates that the death of a man following a Wednesday morning fire in southwest Lansing was a homicide, police said.

A fatal fire broke out in a townhome in the 4100 block of Woodbridge Drive early Wednesday morning.

Lansing police found a man badly burned outside. The victim received medical aid but did not survive.

Neighbors said Wednesday that there was a shooting around the time the fire broke out, though police have not confirmed that.

Neighbor Jaysha Martin was home with her young kids and said at least 10 bullets came into her home.

“We were sleep and we just heard a lot of gunshots,” Martin said. “I woke up screaming and my daughter asked what happened and that’s about it, everybody was gone by then.”

Police are still working to identify the victim. An autopsy is scheduled.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4500, Detective Sergeant Frazier at (517) 483-4659, Crime stoppers (517) 483-7867, or they can send a message to the Lansing Police Departments Facebook page.

