Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church hosts a back-to-school event

On Sunday, backpacks were handed out, Free haircuts were given, Food was cooked up and neighbors got to enjoy various attractions from a bouncy house to a video game truck.

This is an annual event the church hosts to give back to the community and lighten the burden of the price of back-to-school time.

“We’re not here to just have church, we're here also to be a resource to the community letting them know we’re here for them with different needs they may have were big about our youth and we want to see our youth grow and make sure they’re ready for back to school and have supplies.” Said Machea Rockett, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church.

The church emphasized they also offer services such as health screenings.

The church is located at 5200 Pleasant Grove Rd, Lansing, MI 48911

