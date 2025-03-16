Pi, Pie, and a Purpose: Runners race for Impression 5 scholarships

The Pie Day 5K and 10K raised money for Impression 5’s scholarship program, which helps families and children who can’t afford admission.

Each runner received a Pie Day medal and a slice of pie donated by the Grand Traverse Pie Company in East Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors had one last chance to grab a slice of pie while celebrating Pi Day.

On Saturday, 385 runners raced around the loop at Hawk Island Park in Lansing for the 4th annual Pie Day 5K and 10K.

That's pi like the math number π = 3.14 or 3/14, Friday's date.

And pie, the fun dessert, was part of the celebration.

The race raised money to help more kids and families experience the Impression 5 Museum.

“We have been raising money for Impression 5 for the last four years, specifically donating funds to their scholarship program that allows admissions to the museum for families and children who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford entry,” said Colleen Curran-Schultz, race director.

Each runner got Pie Day medals and a piece of pie donated by the Grand Traverse Pie Company in East Lansing.

