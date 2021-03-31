Pedro Gonzalez is on a ventilator fighting COVID. His Lansing community is standing behind him.

Rafael Gonzalez Pedro Gonzalez

Pedro Gonzalez has always been one to give back to his community, now his community is giving back to him as the 28-year-old fights COVID-19.

Gonzalez was diagnosed with Covid on March 14, and admitted to McLaren Hospital five days later, struggling to breathe. Family member say he is in the ICU and on a ventilator.

“He's having a tough time right now. But it seems like he's improving from the news we've been getting from the nurses and his doctor. So we have faith,” said his brother Rafael Gonzalez.

Rafael Gonzalez Pedro Gonzalez, friends, and family

Since Pedro has been in the hospital, he has not been able to work and his bills are piling up. A close friend, Genie Gagnon, set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

As of now, the GoFundMe has raised more than $8,000, but Rafael Gonzalez said, with the money raised apart from the online campaign, they’ve brought in close to $11,000.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook