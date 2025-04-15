Pedestrian Bridge on Pleasant Grove Rd., set to come down

City officials said the bridge was built in the 1974.

Since then the bridge has served as a pedestrian cross walk.

Now, the bridge is set to be demolished in May. Watch video above to find out why?

“Unmaintained,” said neighbor Stan Shuck.

A simple word neighbors use to describe a pedestrian bridge on Pleasant Grove Road, which will soon be demolished.

“This bridge has been in disrepair for a while,” said Lansing City Councilman Adam Hussain.

Hussain explained what ultimately lead to the decision.

“The reality is, if there were any improvements made to the bridge, that would spark some ADA requirements,” Hussain said.

Hussain said bringing the the bridge up to ADA compliant will cost the city about $2.6 dollars.

“It would be kinda cost counter productive,” Hussain said.

With the bridge being on a 35 mile per hour road, and near a school and Boys and Girls Club. There were some concerns about cross walk Safety measures once demolition is complete.

“I wouldn't have removed it until I had a back up plan because now you’re forcing everyone to be risky unless they go half a mile up the road to the nearest cross walk,” said neighbor Michael Dombrowski.

“We need safe passage for pedestrians and for children to cross back and forth without having to duck through traffic,” Shuck said.

We took those concerns back to Hussain, who said there have been conversations about how the city will implement a safe cross walk method, that will replace the bridge.

“I think if we add signs, signals and have a crossing guard, students and pedestrians will probably be more safe than what they were in the past,” Hussain said.

The bridge is expected to be torn down on May 3.

