One year after George Floyd's death, Holt community comes together to show support

LANSING, Mich. — George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police is something many people will never forget.

A year later, the Holt community is coming together in remembrance and to show support for racial justice.

Holt Public Schools is calling it “A Day of Unity.” Students who purchased an “Our Black Students Matter” T-shirt were encouraged to wear the shirt Tuesday, the anniversary of Floyd's death.

“It's not about celebrating, or commemorating per se George Floyd himself. It's just about the crime that happened to him, and the crime that has continued to happen to our Black community. So we wanted our students to know that we were there for them,” said Chris Billingslea, inclusion and outreach coordinator for Holt Public Schools.

The T-shirt sales started in April and more than 700 shirts were sold.

“With this shirt, we hope to acknowledge the urgent need to fight against anti-Black racism specifically. And that speaks to the ways in which Black people are seen, targeted, dehumanized and often killed in a way that's unlike any other community in our society,” said Sarah Moore, Holt Middle School teacher.

First Presbyterian Church of Holt will also commemorate Floyd’s death with a prayer vigil and call for racial justice.

The vigil will be held in the parking lot of the church at 7:30pm. At 8:15 p.m., everyone will walk to the intersection of Aurelius and Holt roads and take a knee.

They will kneel for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, which is how long Floyd was on the ground in police custody.

