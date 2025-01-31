New Trustee Delhi Township Board

LANSING, Mich — The Delhi Township Board voted this week to appoint Wendi King as a new trustee.

Delhi Charter Township

This is to fill a vacancy created after a newly elected trustee failed to file paperwork required by state law and did not take the oath of office.

New trustee King has a history of volunteerism, and community outreach in Holt.

She will need to run in the November 2026 election to serve the remainder of the term.

