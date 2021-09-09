New biking and walking trail will run from Delhi Township to Mason...almost

LANSING, Mich. — A new trail is coming to Delhi Township. It will start at Esker Landing Park and run almost to Mason.

But not quite.

"Delhi has a trail right now, that starts at our northern boundary, so at the corner of Aurelius Road and Jolly Road and then it goes all the way down south of the expressway, and ultimately ends right now at Esker Landing Park," explained Township Manger Tracy Miller.

Miller said the new Hayhoe Trail, named after George and Lisa Hayhoe who donated $20,000 toward the project, is going to run "all the way south to the township southern boundary, which is College Road along Cedar Street."

Miller said there's a regional effort to connect the Hayhoe Trail to the Hayhoe Riverwalk in Mason, allowing people to avoid walking along Hogsback Road.

"There's not a formal trail system yet for that last little section," she said. "Once that last little section is built, you'll be able to go all the way from Mason, up to the city of Lansing River Trail on off-road trails."

Travis Campbell loves to ride his bike at the Esker Landing Park and said once the trail is built he's going to ride all the way to Mason.

"It’s truly amazing to have those trails connect. Its a decent size trail now, and will be even bigger. Hopefully more people come and join," he said.

Construction will start this fall and should be complete by the end of 2022.

