Neighbors remain shaken after a fire damages a building at Woodbridge Manor Apartments in Lansing

Neighbors at Woodbridge Manor Apartments in Lansing say they are still shaken after a fire broke out in one of the buildings Saturday.

Neighbors say a fire broke out Saturday at Woodbridge Manor Apartments in Lansing, leaving a building boarded up.

Neighbors say they are shaken by the incident and the visible damage left behind.

The Lansing Fire Department has not yet released official details about the fire.

WATCH: Lansing neighbors shaken after fire damages Woodbridge Manor Apartments

Lansing neighbors shaken after fire damages Woodbridge Manor Apartments

When I visited Sunday afternoon, the 527 building was boarded up and showed visible damage. A fire alarm inside could still be heard beeping.

Neighbor Beverly Schumacher lives in the building next door. She said the fire brought back familiar and unsettling memories, having survived a house fire as a child.

"If the wind had blown it and it caught that, and then it spread, or it spread that way, we would’ve been in a lot of trouble," Schumacher said. "Fire scares me, so this scares me. And to have it that close."

Woodbridge Manor resident Emily Armstrong says the fire served as a wake-up call to be prepared for the unexpected.

"It was scary for sure. I wasn’t expecting that to be going on when I heard the sirens," Armstrong said.

FOX 47 News reached out to Lansing Fire Department officials but has not heard back. Authorities are releasing limited information at this time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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