Motorcyclist dies after crash with CATA van in Lansing Thursday afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — A motorcycle driver died following a crash with a Capital Area Transportation Authority van Thursday afternoon.

The Lansing Police Department responded to a car versus motorcycle crash at 4:18 p.m. in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hughes Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and rear-ended the CATA van. The motorcyclist was found unresponsive at the scene, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook