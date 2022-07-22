Watch Now
Motorcyclist dies after crash with CATA van in Lansing Thursday afternoon

Posted at 9:47 AM, Jul 22, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A motorcycle driver died following a crash with a Capital Area Transportation Authority van Thursday afternoon.

The Lansing Police Department responded to a car versus motorcycle crash at 4:18 p.m. in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hughes Road.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle was traveling north on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and rear-ended the CATA van. The motorcyclist was found unresponsive at the scene, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.

