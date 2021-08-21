Watch
Motorcyclist dead following crash on South Cedar Street in Lansing

Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 15:27:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead following a fatal crash on South Cedar Street in Lansing just before midnight on Saturday.

Lansing police said preliminary investigation found that the motorcyclist was traveling south on Cedar Street when a Hyundai pulled out of the parking lot of the Hookah Lounge.

The motorcycle struck the car. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the motorcyclist's name or other identifying information.

The driver of the Hyundai suffered a minor injury.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

