Missing persons in Michigan, a growing concern for families

Amber Arnett went missing on June 25, 2023. Her family is still looking for answers in her disappearance.

The Arnett family is one of many families in the state that is dealing with this. Most recent data from the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows by the end of 2022, Michigan had more than 600 unsolved missing person cases.

Balloons were released in the Logan Square parking lot Tuesday evening, marking the one year anniversary since Amber Arnett went missing.

“My life changed a year ago today and I didn't even know it when I woke up,” said Amber’s mother Marty Arnett.

Marty is grappling with pain of not having her daughter home and still has so many questions about her disappearance.

Police traced Amber's last location to Logan square on June 25, 2023.

“This is the last place police can confirm,” Marty said. “We know she was elsewhere in the day, but police can’t confirm that.”

The last year for Amber's family has been filled with endless search parties, hope and memories. Unfortunately, this is an experience that seems far to common in Michigan.

“They are not alone, we provide support to families literally every day,” said Nina Innsted with Missing in Michigan, an organization that serves as support for those WHO have missing loved ones.

“We are finally tracking missing persons,” Innsted said. “We have gotten so much better in recent years about filing police reports, getting information out to the public about missing persons and getting entered into NAMUS.

NAMUS stands for the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Most recent data from the system shows by the end of 2022, Michigan had more than 600 unsolved missing person cases.

NAMUS has become so trusted in the state, that in 2018, a law was passed, requiring law enforcement to enter every missing person report into the system.

As law enforcement utilizes NAMUS to help solve cases, Amber's family is holding on to one thing.

“Holding on to hope, theres always hope until its not,” Marty said.

Lansing police released the statement below about Amber’s case:

“Due to this being an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot provide comment. The Lansing Police Department has been working on this case for the past year and are doing their due diligence to bring this to a close.”