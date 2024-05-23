MISSING 11 MONTHS: The family of Amber Arnett seeks answers

Amber Arnett, 40, went missing on June 25, 2025. Police say she was last seen at the Dollar Tree in Logan Square.

Amber's family is now seeking answers in her disappearance. Watch the video above to hear their story.

It’s been 11 months since Marty Arnett’s 40-year-old daughter Amber Arnett went missing.

“I expected to see her on the 25th of June,” Arnett said. “Told her I would be home on the 24th and didn’t hear from her, but I didn’t think it was that unusual but by the 4th of July of last year I knew something was wrong.”

Marty said Lansing Police launched an investigation. We reached out to them who told us, Amber was last seen at the Dollar Tree in Logan Square on June 25th.

“That’s the last place that police have a picture of her that they can verify,” Arnett said.

Amber’s family has spent almost every day looking for her since her disappearance, forming search groups and plastering posters on neighborhood poles. But still, no luck finding a woman who they say would never voluntarily just walk away.

“She likes her family, she would’ve contacted somebody in the family by now,” Arnett said.

And as Amber’s family prays for the best outcome, they’re left sending a message to her.

"Come home and let us know where you are. We’ll come get you in a flat second,” said Amber’s grandma Carol Perry.

Amber’s family has put out a reward that leads to her being found. If you see her, you’re being asked to call LPD at 517-483-4600.