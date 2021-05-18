Michigan Teacher of the Year title goes to Wilcox Elementary teacher, Leah Porter

LANSING, Mich. — The results are in for Michigan Teacher of the Year! The Michigan Department of Education announced the title goes to Holt kindergarten teacher, Leah Porter.

"Teaching kindergarten is just such a magical time in a child's life. And for me, especially, you know, I learn and grow from my students every single day," said Porter.

Holt Public Schools Leah Porter, Wilcox Elementary teacher

Porter is a teacher at Wilcox Elementary in Holt and throughout her 15 years of teaching, she’s been recognized for her passionate attitude for teaching.

"My students drive me in all the work that I do. I just want to provide them The absolute best educational experience possible," she said.

“I'm incredibly honored for this opportunity to share a few words about Leah Porter. Leah and I became colleagues over 15 years ago, and I learned early on that she was an exceptional teacher,” said Holt Public Schools Superintendent, David Hornak.

Leah Porter Leah Porter, Michigan Teacher of the Year

In April, Porter and 9 other teachers from across the state were named Regional Teacher of the Year. That title qualified her to be a finalist for Michigan Teacher of the Year.

With her new title, Porter will be representing Michigan on a national scale and will work with universities and other school districts.

Hornak said the district was proud when she was chosen for Regional Teacher of the Year, now the district is speechless. Proud is an understatement.

“Leah is deeply committed to serving her students, families, colleagues, and our entire learning community. She also has a passion for serving the underrepresented and is an active member of our health equity and access team,” said the Superintendent.

The Holt school district is definitely giving Porter a, “wow wow!”

