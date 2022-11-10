Meet Myles Johnson, new Ingham County commissioner representing south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Young, eager and ambitious, Myles Johnson said he’s more than ready to take office.

“I felt like county commissioner would be a great place to start and make a huge difference locally because it is a very local position,” Johnson said.

Johnson was able to secure his position on the Ingham County Board of Commissioners representing District 5 during Tuesday night’s election by winning over 75 percent of the vote.

He credits his southside roots for his overwhelming win.

“I grew up in south side of Lansing, went to Sexton High School, Dwight Rich, then Bowling Green and came back in 2021 to serve,” he said.

Johnson will be one of 15 commissioners deciding where county money goes and other important county government decisions. He hopes to put funding into public safety to decrease crime on the south side and put some money towards youth development.

“I really would like to teach the kids entrepreneurship because that’s one thing that helped me stay off the streets, and I feel if I helped them learn how to make money and change their mindset, that will help them become better citizens,” he said.

Johnson will be sworn in on Jan. 1, and he’s confident that he’s the right person for the job.

“I believe in myself,” he said. “And I believe south Lansing needs change right now, and I am stepping up to do it.”

