MDOT to build pedestrian islands on MLK Boulevard to reduce speeding after fatal crash

LANSING, Mich — Construction will begin in June on a new project aimed at decreasing speeding and increasing safety along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing, where a fatal crash occurred in April.



A project to build four pedestrian refuge islands in southside Lansing will begin next week.

The project comes more than a month after a deadly multi-vehicle crash that kiled one and injured 12.

The Michigan Department of Transportation will build four pedestrian refuge islands along MLK Boulevard between Victor Avenue and Cavanaugh Road, according to Senator Sarah Anthony's office.

Just a block south of Cavanaugh Road is where a multi-vehicle crash injured 12 people and killed a 15-year-old boy in late April. Police say the crash was caused by two vehicles racing each other, involving five vehicles and 13 victims overall.

"We hope that this is one of many steps that will aid in the calming of the traffic there. There's more to be done but you have to start somewhere and this is a great way to start," said Aaron Jenkins, spokesperson for MDOT.

Police have identified MLK Boulevard as a high-speed area, with 220 tickets issued on this roadway in 2024.

The $250,000 project is expected to create four jobs and is scheduled to begin June 9 with completion by August 1.

