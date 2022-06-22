Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

McLaren Health Plan to host free community health clinic Wednesday

vaccine
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 13:48:40-04

LANSING, Mich. — The McLaren Health Plan is partnering with the Higher Ground Community Center and the Ingham County Health Department to host a free mobile health clinic on Wednesday.

The mobile clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3637 west Jolly Road.

The clinic includes free vaccinations, health screenings and more.

More information about the free clinic is on McLaren's website.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter