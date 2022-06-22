McLaren Health Plan to host free community health clinic Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. — The McLaren Health Plan is partnering with the Higher Ground Community Center and the Ingham County Health Department to host a free mobile health clinic on Wednesday.
The mobile clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 3637 west Jolly Road.
The clinic includes free vaccinations, health screenings and more.
More information about the free clinic is on McLaren's website.
