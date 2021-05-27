McKesson pharmaceutical distribution facility opening in Holt this fall

LANSING, Mich. — A new pharmaceutical distribution facility will open in Holt this fall, bringing more than 80 jobs to the area.

"LEAP is really excited about another big victory for the Lansing region, and especially Delhi Township, Holt," said Bob Tresize, president and CEO of the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

The facility is owned by McKesson, a large pharmaceutical distribution firm.

"They deliver a third of all pharmaceutical drugs to pharmacies every day, 40,000 deliveries every single day. And the plant, 174,000-square-foot plant with 80 plus jobs right there at Holt Road and Holloway," Tresize said.

He said the new facility will be a great opportunity for people to have good jobs.

"The company's taken approximately the last 14 months to build this distribution facility. They told us several days ago that they will be having a job fair in the Holt area the first part of June," said Delhi Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Howard Haas.

Tresize believes the prestigious medical programs and research at MSU along with collaboration with McKesson could attract more medical companies.

"We've successfully recruited McKesson. And what this says about our region is that we are a global player, that we have a very prosperous, bright future," Tresize said.

McKesson said in a statement they look forward to bringing the latest supply technology to Holt and they're, "making it easier for customers in Michigan to provide patients with life-saving medications by establishing long-term stability in the region."

