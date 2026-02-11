Mayor Schor approves site for Lansing's homeless mod pod community

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has approved the Ingham County Human Services Building at 5303 S Cedar St. as the location for the city's Nova Housing Initiative, following a unanimous recommendation from two city advisory boards.

The decision came after a joint meeting of the city's Human Relations & Community Services Advisory Board and the Mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Board, where members voted unanimously to recommend the site for the pods housing development.

"Let me start by thanking the Lansing residents who serve on the Human Relations and Community Services Advisory Board and the Mayor's Neighborhood Advisory Board who jumped in to help evaluate several possible sites for the Nova Lansing Housing Initiative," Schor said.

The board members conducted extensive research before making their recommendation, including listening to hours of community input, reviewing scoring documents for potential sites, and visiting locations personally.

"After taking time to review the options, they unanimously voted to recommend the site located in the parking lot of the Ingham County Human Services Building," Schor said.

The mayor has already directed his administration to begin negotiations with Ingham County for use of the property and to conduct a full analysis of the site's infrastructure needs. City staff are also preparing necessary zoning and land use paperwork, as well as beginning the state licensing and approval process required before the facility can become operational.

Schor thanked the advisory boards, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners, the county administration, and the Ingham County Health Department for their involvement in the early stages of the project.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

