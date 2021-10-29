Man shot in the legs in Delhi Township

LANSING, Mich. — A 36-year-old man was shot in the legs in the 2700 block of Eaton Rapids Road in Delhi Township Thursday night.

Ingham County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at approximately 7 p.m. The man told them he'd been walking when an acquaintance pulled up in a vehicle and shot him with a handgun.

He suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene scene by paramedics.

The suspect fled and has not been located.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.

