NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Man shot in the leg following an early morning argument in a Lansing parking lot

Police Lights
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jun 01, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A 40-year-old man was shot on Lansing's south side following an argument early this morning.

Police say the man began arguing with two women in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of South Cedar Street shortly before 5 a.m.

One of the women began to assault the man and another shot him from inside a vehicle, police said. The man was hit in the lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in fair condition.

The women left the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Mike Looney at (517) 483-6869 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Yasmeen Ludy

