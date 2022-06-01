Man shot in the leg following an early morning argument in a Lansing parking lot

LANSING, Mich. — A 40-year-old man was shot on Lansing's south side following an argument early this morning.

Police say the man began arguing with two women in the parking lot of a business in the 3600 block of South Cedar Street shortly before 5 a.m.

One of the women began to assault the man and another shot him from inside a vehicle, police said. The man was hit in the lower leg. He was taken to a local hospital and listed in fair condition.

The women left the scene. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. Mike Looney at (517) 483-6869 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook