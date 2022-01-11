Man charged in armed standoff with police, no charges yet for death of woman found in his home

LANSING, Mich. — The man who police say barricaded himself in a south Lansing home and fired a gun at police officers has been charged with eight counts of assault with intent to murder.

But Gregory Michael Sanders has not been charged in the death of 28-year-old Dominique Elizabeth Hawn, whose body was found in the home after Sanders' arrest on Saturday.

Lansing police spokesman Robert Merritt said the investigation team "continues to build a case" in Hawn's death, which they are treating as a homicide, and will likely present that case to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office soon.

Police were called to a home in the 4900 block of Pleasant Grove Road at 4:47 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired. After officers arrived, police say Sanders, 41, came out with a firearm pointed at officers.

Officers told the Sanders to drop his weapon, police said in a news release, but he went back inside and fired numerous times out of doors and windows.

Police dispensed CS gas, which is similar to tear gas, into the residence and Sanders surrendered to police at approximately 3:40 p.m. Saturday

Sanders was arraigned Monday afternoon on the eight assault charges, eight felony firearm charges, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of discharging a firearm in a building and one count of being a habitual offender.

He is scheduled to appear in 54-A District Court for a probably cause conference on Jan 20.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook