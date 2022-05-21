Malcolm X historical marker rebuilt

Watch
LANSING, Mich. — Debrah Jones has nothing but good memories about her uncle Malcolm X, a civil rights activist who spent years fighting for equality for Blacks.

“He was so far ahead of his time, and back in the 60's he had great teachings about equality and those teachings were so relevant and they’re still relevant today,” Jones said.

While his activism took him to different parts of the world, Jones said her uncle always had a special place in his heart for Lansing because this is where he spent much of his childhood.

On Friday, Jones and community members gathered in Lansing for the unveiling of a historical marker in Malcolm X's honor.

Originally dedicated in 1975, the marker was knocked over in 2021.

Representative Sarah Anthony and community members worked together to get the marker rebuilt.

“Today, we are renaming his legacy here in Lansing,” Anthony said.

The marker sits on the property of Regency Townhomes, near the site where Malcolm’s parents raised him and his 7 siblings.

“This home site was one of several families that Malcolm and his family lived in and it wasn’t because they were picky,” Anthony said. “It was housing discrimination, racism and all. All things that Black people faced during that time.”

Jones believes those struggles made Malcolm and his family more resilient and today she couldn’t be more grateful for Malcolm’s legacy and the marker that now sits on the Southside of Lansing.

“I keep in touch with Lansing and I just want to say to Lansing, thank you and bless you," she said.

