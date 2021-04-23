Lansing man wins $300,000 from Michigan Lottery

LANSING, Mich. — One lucky Lansing man is planning on paying off bills, helping his family and investing the remaining money from his $300,000 prize after winning the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Cashword game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, initially thought he won $2,000.

“I scratched the ticket off in the parking lot,” he said, according to a release for the Michigan Lottery. “I didn’t check it all the way out and figured I had won the $2,000 prize. That was exciting enough for me!”

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 News, 2021

It was the man’s son who noticed the much larger prize.

“I handed the ticket to my son to check out my $2,000 win, and he said, ‘Dad if I am looking at this right, you didn’t win $2,000, you won $300,000!’ the man said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Aurelius Corners in Lansing.

According to the Michigan Lottery, players have won more than $49 million playing the 5X Cashword game. The new lottery game launched in February of 2020. More than $12 million in prizes remain, including three $10,000 prizes and 20 $2,000 prizes.

