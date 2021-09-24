Local artist builds new sculpture in Holt on Aurelius Road

LANSING, Mich. — There's a new piece of public art in Holt. Dane Porter's latest project is called "The Cantilever." It went up last week in front of the Granger Contruction Co. building on Aurelius Road.

When Granger Construction contacted Dane Porter about creating a sculpture to replace an old tree in front of their building, he happily agreed.

"We wanted to put a piece of art that kind of represented their beautiful projects that they build. And so we decided to put a piece of art in the front of the building just to kind of act as a beautiful piece of design in front of their office," Porter said.

Porter has been an artist for as long as he can remember. He started building sculptures about 6 years ago.

"I love being creative. So if I'm not putting my hands on something, or or you know, not making something I'm you know, stuck trying to find my purpose," the artist explained.

He describes his work as modern, minimalist, and anchored within nature. He typically use metals like aluminum and the designs are always abstract.

If you want to see more of Porter's work, you can find one piece in East Lansing's Valley Court. He also has a new sculpture going behind the Meridian Mall very soon.

