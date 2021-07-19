Lisa Campbell honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

LANSING, Mich. — McLaren Greater Lansing nurse Lisa Campbell was honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the exceptional care nurses provide every day.

The nomination was submitted by Dr. Sarah Marino, one of Campell's coworkers, and read, “Lisa Campbell is an excellent nurse. Her commitment to the patients on the COVID floor and to their families is truly commendable. As a physician, I rely on nurses to watch over my patients and update me with changes, and Lisa went above and beyond to do this. She fought on behalf of our patients and was an asset to our team.”

Campbell received a certificate commending her performance as well as a sculpture called “A Healer's Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

“I appreciate working for a corporation that respects what we do in nursing and the team that we work together with. I enjoy the collaboration between the physicians, nurses and the rest of the staff,” Campbell said in a statement. “Nursing since 2020 has been a different kind of nursing for all of us. It has really brought us closer together as a family unit and really focused on individual patient care.”

