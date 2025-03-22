Lent tradition stays steady at Cristo Rey Church amid rising fish prices

Cristo Rey Church has held its Lent fish fry Friday's for 38 years

The tradition continues despite higher prices for fish

Video shows organizers talking about how they're able to keep the event going amid inflation

Sizzling sounds of frying cod.

Voices bouncing off the walls of the gymnasium.

It's another Fish Fry Friday at Cristo Rey Church in Lansing.

The church started the tradition 38 years ago and in 2010 the San Juan Diego Council of the Knights of Columbus in Lansing took over fish fry duties.

Members like Tomas Almazan, the group's treasurer, have heard compliments about the group's fish fry over the years.

"We've been told that we have one of the best fish frys in mid-Michigan," Almazan said.

That reputation growing along with prices for fish.

The latest Consumer Price Index released on March 12 revealed that seafood prices grew 0.7% from January to February this year.

Since February 2024, seafood prices are up 1.8% according to the CPI.

The increases haven't stopped the group or any neighbors from adjusting and keeping the tradition going.

WATCH: INFLATION COOLS, EGG PRICES AT A RECORD HIGH AS CONSUMERS ADJUST

Inflation cools, egg prices at a record high as consumers adjust

Rudy Reyes is in charge of inventory for the fish fry. He says the group has gotten help from sponsors, discounts and shopping points to close the price gap.

That help brings relief for a busy Reyes.

"Monday I go pick up the fish. Tuesday I go buy stuff. Wednesday I do my inventory. Thursday I go buy stuff," Reyes said.

Neighbors travel from outside of Lansing to take a bite out of a four-decade old tradition.

WATCH: HUNTING & FISHING LICENSE FEES COULD INCREASE UNDER PROPOSAL FROM GOV. WHITMER

Hunting & fishing license fees could increase under proposal from Gov. Whitmer

Genevieve Montemayor, along with her family and best friend Quinn McDaniel, drove from Mason to dig in.

But to Montemayor, food is just one part of the experience.

"[It's] to meet new people," Montemayor said. "To help out charities.

The Knights of Columbus slightly raised their price per plate last year to $15 a person.

Though the food costs a little more, that money will be used to help families and children in need during the holidays according to Almazan.

"We like to make sure that everybody's got a good Thanksgiving meal," Alamazan said. "We want to make sure that kids have coats... have gifts for Christmas."

Reyes says the dinner creates a family-friendly atmosphere that's at the root of why the fish fry has been able to stay around for generations.

"Look at all the people here. Smile. People talking," Reyes said.

"It's like a family affair."

Cristo Rey Church holds its fish fry from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday through April 11.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook