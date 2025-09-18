Lansing's largest housing complex seeks tax break after $8 million renovation

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — The largest housing complex in Lansing is requesting a tax break from the city council after investing more than $8 million in renovations to address years of neglect and code violations.

Evergreen Park, formerly known as Autumn Ridge, sits with 618 units and has a troubled history with the city of Lansing.

"The level of destruction that was there in my first year of council was horrific," said Councilman Ryan Kost.

The conditions were so severe that the city pink tagged the entire complex and red tagged 118 units due to more than 200 open violations.

"We were displaced in February of 2023," said Rosalyn Williams, a former resident who was forced to leave her unit after it was red tagged.

Williams said the issues were ongoing for years.

"Some of the issues, the heat was not working, and there was a gas leak, there was mold," Williams said.

About a year ago, Greatwater Opportunity Capital bought the location, changed the name to Evergreen Park and made major renovations.

"We've spent over $8 million in hard costs alone, asphalts, roofs interior, unit improvements," said a Greatwater representative.

The city says since renovations started, Greatwater has been able to clear 228 pink tagged units and 116 red tagged units.

"Today, we sit before to request an 8 percent work force pilot," the Greatwater representative said.

Greatwater is now asking city council to approve the tax break, which will allow them to make more renovations.

When asked if he supports the PILOT program, Kost said, "Yes."

However, others like Williams don't support it because she says the monthly rent at Evergreen isn't affordable. One bedrooms at the complex are going for almost $1,400, two bedrooms are going for more than $1,600 and three bedrooms are going for more than $1,900.

"It's always good to have places for people to live, but if it's not affordable, who is it really helping?" Williams said.

Greatwater responded to affordability concerns.

"When we are looking to provide housing, we are really looking to provide housing to people who make $20 to $30 an hour," the company representative said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

