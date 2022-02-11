Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing woman charged with murder in connection with November shooting

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 3:25 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 15:38:10-05

LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Stephen James Christy-Valdez last year.

Ciara Jean Delgado was already being held in police custody for an unrelated crime when the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office filed charges today and will stay in custody. She is facing a total of seven counts, including murder, assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christy-Valdez died on Dec. 29 as a result of a gunshot wound he received a month prior. Lansing Police found the 24-year-old around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30 at a gas station in the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard but believe the shooting did not take place at that location.

Lansing police reported that at the time Christy-Valdez was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and did not cooperate with officers.

Delgado is set to appear next on Jan. 24.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter