Lansing woman charged with murder in connection with November shooting

LANSING, Mich. — A 29-year-old Lansing woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Stephen James Christy-Valdez last year.

Ciara Jean Delgado was already being held in police custody for an unrelated crime when the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office filed charges today and will stay in custody. She is facing a total of seven counts, including murder, assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon.

Christy-Valdez died on Dec. 29 as a result of a gunshot wound he received a month prior. Lansing Police found the 24-year-old around 3 a.m. on Nov. 30 at a gas station in the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard but believe the shooting did not take place at that location.

Lansing police reported that at the time Christy-Valdez was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and did not cooperate with officers.

Delgado is set to appear next on Jan. 24.

