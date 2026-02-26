Lansing Township shooting survivor opens free recording studio for kids in honor of fallen friend

LANSING, Mich — Shaquille Brown was shot inside a Lansing Township music studio on New Year's Eve 2022. Now, he's turned his trauma into a mission.

• Shaquille Brown survived a shooting at a Lansing Township music studio on December 31st, 2022, that killed his music partner KAZ.

• Shooter Anthony Anderson was sentenced to life in prison, but Brown said the trauma cost him his sense of safety and passion for music.

• Brown recently opened the House of Keys studio on Lansing's south side, offering free recording time to K-12 students and a fine arts college scholarship in KAZ's honor.

Brown said the night of December 31st, 2022, started like any other — he and his co-music producer, known as KAZ, were making music inside their Lansing Township studio when a gunman entered and opened fire.

"That day, the devil walked into that building," Brown said.

Brown underwent multiple surgeries following the shooting. KAZ did not survive.

"That situation was completely random and like not deserving," Brown said.

Anthony Anderson, who was 29 years old at the time of the shooting, was sentenced to life in prison. But even as justice was served, Brown said he struggled to find his footing.

"It just wasn't of God, I would have thought it was inhumane, you know what I'm saying," Brown said.

The place that had once been Brown's refuge had become a source of pain.

"When that situation happened, this was the only place I found safe. I lost that sense of security and my safe place was no longer safe," Brown said.

Through prayer and reflection, Brown said he eventually found his way back to music — this time, with a new purpose.

Brown recently opened the House of Keys studio on the south side of Lansing. The studio gives kids in kindergarten through 12th grade the opportunity to record music for free, using professional production equipment.

"This is where we have the kids record on production and top of the line equipment," Brown said.

About 20 kids are currently signed up. With support from the community, one student will receive a college scholarship for fine arts study this year — awarded in honor of KAZ.

"Help them build their brand as a youth because we're living in a world where content is key, if you want anything to be successful in this world you have to have content," Brown said.

For Brown, the studio is more than a creative space. It is a tribute to the friend and collaborator he lost.

"If he was here I would tell him we are doing it for him and this is just the beginning," Brown said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

