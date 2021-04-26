Lansing spring carnival is underway on Cedar Street until May 2

LANSING, Mich. —

The Lansing spring carnival is underway, and you still have time to check it out.

Lauren Shields 2021

Rides, games, funnel cake and, of course, COVID precautions can all be found at the carnival that's happening at Abundant Grace Church on Cedar Street.

Lauren Shields 2021

"So you know we had to stop by the carnival in town. We got on all the rides; they were fun," Jones said. "It's nice especially with COVID shutting everything down, it's nice to finally be able to come out and have some fun."

"You all should come through," Taylor added.

Lauren Shields 2021

It costs $2 to enter, and the carnival will be open every day this week until 10 p.m. For hours and more information, you can go here.

The carnival's last day will be Sunday, May 2.

