Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing spring carnival is underway on Cedar Street until May 2

items.[0].image.alt
Lauren Shields 2021
Lansing spring carnival 2021
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 06:09:31-04

LANSING, Mich. —

The Lansing spring carnival is underway, and you still have time to check it out.

Screen Shot 2021-04-25 at 10.00.50 PM.png

Rides, games, funnel cake and, of course, COVID precautions can all be found at the carnival that's happening at Abundant Grace Church on Cedar Street.

Mycaesha Jones and

"So you know we had to stop by the carnival in town. We got on all the rides; they were fun," Jones said. "It's nice especially with COVID shutting everything down, it's nice to finally be able to come out and have some fun."

"You all should come through," Taylor added.

Funnel cakes and 'the Zipper'

It costs $2 to enter, and the carnival will be open every day this week until 10 p.m. For hours and more information, you can go here.

The carnival's last day will be Sunday, May 2.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy