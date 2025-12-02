Lansing South Tree Tenants without heat, as temps drop

LANSING, Mich — Tenants at South Tree Apartments in Lansing say they have been living without adequate heating for months, forcing some to rely on ovens and portable heaters to stay warm during Michigan's cold weather.

Shaniuqa Roland, a tenant at the complex, said she has been without proper heat since October.

"I didn't have heat in October or November," Roland said.

Property managers provided Roland with portable heaters as a temporary solution, but she said the makeshift heating system is inadequate.

"I wake up freezing because I didn't realize the power went out and then I have to turn the oven on to try and get comfortable," Roland said.

This marks the second time this year that South Tree Apartments has faced temperature control issues. In June, tenants contacted FOX 47 News about air conditioning problems that had persisted for months. That issue was eventually resolved.

Tenants say they have contacted management about the current heating problems but have received little response. When FOX 47 News reached out to management, they said the heat had only been out for about 2 weeks. However, Roland provided documentation from her online tenant portal showing she filed a heating complaint much earlier.

"It shows here that I put in a request on 10/22 and said the heat wasn't working," Roland said.

Management told FOX 47 News that 4 furnaces at the complex need replacement, affecting 4 units. They expect to complete the furnace replacements either this week or next week.

For Roland, the situation has created ongoing stress and discomfort in her own home.

"I just want to be comfortable at home. I just want to be comfortable," Roland said.

