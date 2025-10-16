Lansing sees zero cyclical retaliatory shootings this year after community intervention efforts

LANSING, Mich — Lansing has recorded zero cyclical retaliatory shootings in 2025, a dramatic improvement from the 10 incidents reported in 2024, according to Lansing police data.

The decline comes as community organizations have intensified their efforts to reach young people most at risk of participating in this type of gun violence.

"It's a vengeance type of gun violence," said Dan Boggan, strategy manager for Advance Peace. "Cyclical retaliatory gun violence is just that… It is retaliatory to something that has just happened."

Boggan said the violence typically involves people between the ages of 14 and 24, which is why Advance Peace focuses on making contact with those individuals.

The organization provides a program filled with mentorship, job opportunities, conflict resolution courses and other services.

"We map goals with them, and so they could start thinking about the future of their lives," Boggan said.

Boggan credits the success to participants making better choices.

"I credit that to the fellows and the people we work with, them making the right decision to not partake and choose a different path in life," Boggan said.

He also credits other Lansing groups including the Lansing Empowerment Network, The Village and the Mikey 23 Foundation for working toward the same goal.

"We are here for our community, we are here for our young people and although we have had success, we will not stop working until there are no cyclical retaliatory shootings," Boggan said.

