Lansing sees sharp drop in gun violence to start 2026, community groups aim to keep momentum

LANSING, Mich — Lansing is off to a promising start in 2026 when it comes to gun violence. Police report 4 non-fatal shootings and 0 deadly shootings so far this year — a dramatic improvement over the same period last year.

Lansing police say this time last year, there were 10 non-fatal shootings and 2 fatal shootings.

"Gun violence is down significantly from last year where we are 55 percent reduction in non fatal year to date and we are 100 percent down in fatal shootings," said Dan Boggan with Advance Peace.

"I know we are just two months in… We are really working hard to maintain those numbers," Boggan said.

We talked with some of the groups who played a role in that positive decline, and they believe they have the right goals in place to continue to combat the issue.

Boggan, who oversees Lansing's Advance Peace initiative, says this requires putting forth goals in 2026. The main goal is securing more support from the community for funding, which will then allow the group to provide more resources for young people who are most at risk of partaking in gun violence.

"Making sure we give our fellows the necessary resources to be successful and help change them," Boggan said.

Michael Lynn Junior, CEO of the Lansing Empowerment Network and Lansing Gun Violence Collaborator with Lansing 360, also wants to see the gun violence numbers improve. This year, Lynn wants to focus on getting more advocates and community members to attend their weekly Lansing 360 meetings — a space where everyone is welcomed to share solutions surrounding gun violence.

"We have the model, where we want to go from good to great… and great to excellent… so if we could find somebody doing good work outside of the network, bring them into the network and bring them into the network, we could help them better their mission and extend their reach," Lynn said.

Advance Peace and the Lansing Empowerment Network say they work closely together, because combating the issue requires teamwork.

"Working together is the focusing goal," Lynn said.

