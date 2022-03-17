Lansing receives $1 million in federal funds for Michigan Avenue corridor improvements

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing is getting $1 million from the federal government for the Michigan Avenue corridor improvements.

The federal money will modernize traffic signals, enhance emergency vehicle preemption, support autonomous and connected vehicles, and more.

"It is urgent to bring these federal dollars back to Michigan, and these funds will make the needed upgrades and improvements for the City of Lansing," Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the hard work of Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow to fight for Lansing and Michigan."

