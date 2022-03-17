Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing receives $1 million in federal funds for Michigan Avenue corridor improvements

Lansing Capitol
Seth VanAst
Lansing Capitol
Posted at 7:58 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 19:58:00-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing is getting $1 million from the federal government for the Michigan Avenue corridor improvements.

The federal money will modernize traffic signals, enhance emergency vehicle preemption, support autonomous and connected vehicles, and more.

"It is urgent to bring these federal dollars back to Michigan, and these funds will make the needed upgrades and improvements for the City of Lansing," Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement. "I greatly appreciate the hard work of Senator Peters and Senator Stabenow to fight for Lansing and Michigan."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter