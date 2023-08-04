Watch Now
Lansing police investigate shooting death Thursday near McLaren Hospital

Posted at 9:50 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 09:50:40-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Forest Road near Interstate 496 at around 4 p.m. Thursday.

When they got to the area, officers found a 21-year-old man that had been shot and was inside a car. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old female was also taken to a hospital, but she had non-life-threatening related to the shooting.

Police have detained a person of interest, but they are working to determine the details of the incident and sequence of events.

