Lansing Police identify victim in Pennsylvania Avenue shooting

A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jan 11, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 19-year-old man who died in a shooting in the 700 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue Monday afternoon as Elijah Joseph Brooks of Lansing.

Officers say they arrived to the area shortly before 5 p.m. after a witness called in a report of a shooting. Officers found Brooks with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the shooting doesn’t seem to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.

