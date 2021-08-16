Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing police identify double murder suspect

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 14:42:14-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified a suspect in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and 39-year-old Harley Thomas Owens.

Coon-Lennon and Owens were found dead by police on May 1 in a residence on Baker Street in Lansing.

Police believe a 40-year-old man is responsible. He is currently in custody at another facility on an unrelated crime and the Ingham County Prosecutors Office has issued criminal charges against him.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter