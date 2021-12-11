Lansing police identify 17-year-old girl killed in Friday shooting

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified the 17-year-old girl killed in a Friday morning shooting as Arianna Christina Delacruz of Lansing.
Police were called to the area of Miller Road and Cedar Street at 4:21 a.m. Friday and three teenagers inside a car with gunshot wounds and an injured 10-week-old boy.
Delacruz was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman, 16-year-old boy and the infant boy were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Lansing Police said Friday that they had found no suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident should call the department at (517) 483-4600 or contact Lt. Beth Frazier at (517) 483-4659 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867 or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook site.
