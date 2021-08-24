Lansing police ID three men who died in motorcycle crashes over the past week

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have identified three motorcyclists who died in crashes over the past week.

Police said 24-year-old Garrett Miller from Owosso died following crash on South Cedar Street in Lansing late Friday night.

Miller was traveling south on Cedar Street when a Hyundai pulled out northbound of the parking lot of the Hookah Lounge, police said. The motorcycle struck the car. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blayke Manauel Luna-Schwarz, 29, of Lansing, died following a Thursday night crash at South Washington Avenue and Elm Street, police said.

The motorcycle Luna-Schwarz was driving collided with a vehicle was turning south from Elm Street onto Washington Avenue, police said.

Police said 27-year-old Jaycer Allen Glynn of Leslie died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Dorchester Circle.

The SUV was turning north from Dorchester Circle onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and collided with Glynn's motorcycle, which was traveling south, police said.

Anyone with information on the crashes is asked to call Lansing police at (517) 483-4600.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook