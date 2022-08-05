Lansing Police Department officer saved child from tree

LANSING, Mich. — Sometimes even the best tree-climbers climb too high. But thankfully when that happened to one little boy in Lansing back in June, Lansing Police Department Officer Glenn Briggs was there to save the day.

Briggs was responding to a separate call in the Sycamore Townhomes neighborhood in Lansing on June 2, when he drove past a group of children playing.

"I was back here just driving through with my windows down, looking for this vehicle that should've had heavy front-end damage, and I had a description of the car," Briggs said.

Briggs didn't find the car he was looking for, but he did find something else.

"'Police! Help!'" Briggs recalled the kids shouting. "One of the kids says, 'Our friend is stuck up in the tree!' So, I look up and sure enough, 20 or so feet up in the tree, there's a kid who had gotten stuck and could not figure out how to get back down."

So, Briggs put his other mission on hold and climbed up the tree to help the 10-year-old boy navigate his way down.

"As he's like letting go of a branch and re-positioning to a new spot, I kind of guided him," Briggs said.

Roughly 10 minutes later, both of their feet were back on the ground.

"Having those individual, positive police contacts, I think helps just build the trust and the relationship with the community and the police department," Briggs said.

In his five years as an officer, Briggs said this was the first child he has saved from a tree, but community service is part of his job.

