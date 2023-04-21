Lansing mother warns of the danger of driving high after her son died in a crash

LANSING, Mich. — Sherri Beck describes it as a mother's worst nightmare when she lost her 21-year-old son Blair in 2017.

"I’ll never get to see who he became,” she said. “I’ll never get to see him get married, him have kids, what would our life be like if he were still here.”

Blair’s life was cut short on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Ferley Street on Lansing's south side. Police said he was traveling on his motorcycle, when he was hit by a driver.

“He was going through the light on Martin Luther King and Jolly, and she just turned and hit him,” Beck said.

The driver was 20-year-old Logan Turner, who was later charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

Investigators said marijuana was in their system during the time of the crash.

“We see it very frequently here in the city of Lansing, unfortunately,” said Officer Damon Pulver.

Pulver said his team is cracking down on drivers operating a vehicle under the influence.

“You’re going to go to jail,” he said. “It’s 93 days in jail and depending on how may times you have done it, you could go to prison for it.”

Between 2013 and 2017, the state of Michigan found that there were more than 12,000 drug related crashes, nearly 900 of them were fatal. Cannabis was involved in 70% of those crashes.

Beck understands that people are going to smoke and of course doing so in Michigan is legal. But, she just wants them to think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car.

"Just stop and think what you’re doing, cause you could take somebody’s life,” Beck said.

