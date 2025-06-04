Lansing mother remembers son lost to gun violence as lawmakers propose gun laws

LANSING, Mich — During Gun Violence Awareness Month, a Lansing mother is sharing her story of loss as Michigan lawmakers introduce new legislation aimed at reducing gun violence in the state.



Michigan lawmakers have introduced bills to ban untraceable "ghost guns" and increase accountability for gun dealers.

Lansing police report 2 deadly shootings and 16 non-fatal shootings so far this year.

Miranda Burton lost her son Marcus to gun violence in 2020 and is advocating for stronger gun control measures.

Lansing mother remembers son lost to gun violence as lawmakers propose ghost gun legislation

Miranda Burton remembers her son Marcus, who was shot and killed in August of 2020. Marcus was only 32 years old when his life was cut short.

"My baby, Marcus, the comedian, Jackson Burton," Burton said.

The pain of that loss remains fresh for Burton, who holds onto their final conversation.

"I just play it over and over and over again... Mom, I will see you in a few hours, but I never got the opportunity," Burton said.

Burton is just one of many impacted by gun violence in Lansing. According to the Lansing Police Department, there have been 2 deadly shootings and 16 non-fatal shootings so far this year.

The ongoing violence has prompted lawmakers to take action. End Gun Violence Michigan and Democratic House representatives came together Wednesday to introduce legislation aimed at reducing violence from ghost guns – firearms that are untraceable and often assembled from kits.

"Every single one of these deaths is preventable and we are going to stop them," said one lawmaker.

The proposed House Bills 4478 and 4479 would completely ban ghost guns in Michigan.

"We're introducing legislation that says every firearm, sold or assembled in the state of Michigan, must be serialized or traceable," Representative Morgan Foreman .

Another piece of legislation looks to hold gun dealers accountable for crimes committed with weapons they sell.

"90% of guns used in crimes come from 5% of gun dealers," said Representative Kara Hope.

This is why lawmakers are hoping to pass a bill that would require gun dealers in Michigan to obtain a license, which could be revoked if any violations occur.

"If a dealer doesn't take the responsibility of life and death seriously, then they should not be in the business of selling weapons," Hope said.

As Michigan waits to see if the proposed bills pass, people like Burton say action on the state level needs to happen sooner rather than later.

"If they don't get control of it now, it's going to be other mothers sitting here, like you and I, holding another interview about the gun violence," Burton said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.