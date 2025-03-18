LANSING MAYOR: We need more state funding for roads

LANSING, Mich — We chatted with T-Dawg on the Southside, as he expressed frustrations about the condition of Pleasant Grove Road off of Holmes.

“I mean when you drive through it, it feels like an earth quake or something struck the area,” T-Dawg said.

Pleasant Grove - filled with crumbling concrete, and endless pot holes. T Dawg said streets like this is in Lansing are costing him money.

“It's kinda bad to keep riding across these roads and having to spend $1,600, $2000 repairs,” T-Dawg said.

But when it comes to the costs, Mayor Andy Schor said the city only racking up about $17 million in road repair funds each year, an amount that doesn't come close to $300 million needed every year to fix all of the roads.

“We need the state to come in with more funding for more neighborhood roads,” Schor said.

As schor waits for that to happen, he says the city is prioritizing certain major roads like Jolly, Mount Hope -- and pleasant grove, which is expected to undergo a $2 million, 2 mile face lift this Summer.