Lansing group targets violent hot spots with intervention programs

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing organization is targeting the city's most violent areas with focused intervention efforts after identifying troubling patterns in gun violence data.

Advance Peace Lansing has pinpointed specific "violent hot spots" where shootings commonly occur, working with the Lansing Police Department to address the crisis through community engagement and mentorship programs.

The 3800 Block of Wilson Avenue on Lansing's Northside has seen a significant uptick in gun violence, with police reporting 4 people shot on the street so far this year. One victim, a 36-year-old man, died from his injuries.

"During that period of time it was an extreme uptick," said Dan Boggan with Advance Peace Lansing.

Neighbors in the area have previously expressed their fears about the ongoing violence.

"You fear for your life, I ask y'all - please put the guns down," one resident said.

Through collaboration with LPD, Advance Peace has identified the top two areas for shooting incidents this year. The Northside leads with 24 shooting incidents, followed by the Southside with 20 incidents.

"We want to bring attention through that through the Lansing Empowerment network," Boggan said.

The organization's approach focuses on direct community intervention in these high-risk areas.

"In those hotspots, there should be an extreme focus on violence intervention," Boggan said.

The intervention strategy involves building relationships with community members and providing ongoing support.

"We spend time in those areas, we communicate with those individuals more, and we engage individuals that live in those areas," Boggan said.

This engagement includes mentorship programs, connecting residents with resources, and strengthening relationships between neighborhoods and law enforcement.

"Our goal is for Lansing to continue to become a safer place," Boggan said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

