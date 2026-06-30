Lansing group meets to discuss park safety after teen shooting death

LANSING, Mich — A community group met at Debbie Stabenow Park Monday night to discuss ways to respond after a teen was killed in a shooting at St. Joseph Park in Lansing earlier that morning.

WATCH: LANSING GROUP DISCUSSES SAFETY, SOLUTIONS AFTER TEEN'S SHOOTING DEATH AT PARK

Lansing group discusses safety, solutions after teen's shooting death at park

Aaron Blankenburg and the group Save Our City and Kids, known as SOCK, organized the meeting to seek solutions to gun violence at city parks.

Among the proposals discussed were upgrades to security and a larger police presence at city parks.

"We want [police] to be a deterrent," Blankenburg said. "We really want cameras and gates but until we get cameras and gates we at least need a police presence sitting in front of the parks. It's not rocket science. It's not a big solution. It's small stuff."

Blankenburg also said he wants more community members to attend future meetings and provide input.

Blankenburg said the group plans to reach out to city leaders with solutions from the meeting, hoping the latest round of gun violence will push more people to speak out.

"I hope we all get a little more involved where this gets a little bit easier for us to get control of this situation," he said. "The more of us that get involved the easier it will be."

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