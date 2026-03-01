Lansing event wraps Black History Month celebrating the past, present and future

LANSING, Mich — Lansing neighbors came together at the Schmidt Community Center on Saturday to celebrate Black History Month with singing, learning and community connection.



Residents gathered at the Schmidt Community Center to mark the end of Black History Month.

Organizers highlighted Lansing's Black history, including firsts like the city's first Black police officer and first Black school teacher.

Attendees took home free Black history books to extend the event's impact beyond the day.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore local resources and take home free Black history books.

Christina Redmond brought her daughter Grace to the event.

"Really exciting because we're hearing so much history just about the city of Lansing that I really didn't know about," Redmond said.

Redmond said the event was also an opportunity to pass lessons on to the next generation.

"Just being able to be around others who are interested in learning more about black history right here, and then just spreading that awareness to the next generation, I love that," Redmond said.

Organizers Isaiah Pizzo and Ramon Brunson said the event was a chance to pause and reflect on Black History Month.

"We decided to put it together just to acknowledge the past, present and future of Lansing," Pizzo said.

Brunson said the event shined a light on trailblazers who shaped the city.

"We have a lot of great history in Lansing from the past – who was the first black officer, first black school teacher, and so just a pause to highlight those individuals who made the path for individuals impacting the city of Lansing right now and we have a lot of young individuals who are moving forward to improve and impact our community now," Brunson said.

For Redmond, the day was as much about community as it was about history.

"Love that it's just another chance to come together and then just really spread awareness on what black history means to our people," Redmond said.

Organizers say they plan to hold the event again next year.

